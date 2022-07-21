Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Miami Swim Week did not disappoint this year. Setting new trends and turning up the heat with innovative designs and iconic moments on the runway, bringing all the summer vibes to South Beach for another celebration of fashion and diversity.
Here are some of the best moments that took place on the runway. From extravagant looks, micro bikinis, the newest men’s swimwear collections, retro prints, and the best of the Colombian talent.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!