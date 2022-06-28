Meet Clarissa Egaña from ‘Port de Bras’: Duchess of Activewear

It is shocking how fast time flies. Almost ten years ago, I was sitting at my desk to do a trend report for ¡HOLA! Venezuela. It is unbelievable that nowadays calling something a “trend” seems vintage. All we care about is other people’s point of views. Speaking of views, here I am, back at my desk in beautiful Miami Beach, excited about this new beginning with HOLA! USA.
It’s been a month since I’ve returned home from Italy and since then I’ve been contemplating on who my first article should portrait, someone innovative who has really left their footprint on the fashion world. I finally found someone who checked all of the boxes. Meet Clarissa Egaña from Port de Bras, the woman who changed the idea of activewear and taught the entire world on how athleisure is something that´s here to stay.
Clarissa, the creative director and founder of Port de Bras, is based in Madrid, Spain but is originally from Caracas, Venezuela. With more than seven years in the market, the ballet-inspired, sustainable activewear line has been met with huge success all over the world. The line has received attention of editors, celebrities – Dua Lipa, Tracy Anderson, Marina Testino, - stylists, as well as “fans” who refused to work out wearing something unattractive.
Sustainability is one of Port de Bras biggest strengths, where all of the fabrics are biodegradable, organic and non-toxic. Most importantly, the line is a multifunctional component that works as a groundbreaking label, allowing people to style it up and down. You can go from the yoga studio straight to work or even to attend a casual dinner. Port de Bras, which means “movement of the arms” in ballet terminology, has a special way of putting colors together and playing with geometry in all of their designs.
Although I dream of a full men´s collection (kind of jealous), I do wear some of the more gender neutral items and from what I’ve heard, I’m not the only one. Clarissa’s universe is full of cropped tops, leggings, bodysuits, jumpsuits, biker shorts and even bathing suits. These got her to win the Latin American Designer of the year at the latest Latin American Fashion Summit, which took place a couple of months ago in Miami.
The new Unblended Fall 2022 comes out certified by Emana, which works with the natural body heat, absorbing and converting it into far infrared rays, which are emanated back to the skin and promote several benefits such as UV Protection and extreme comfort amongst some other great benefits. This is definitely a brand not to be missed out on.
About Gianfranco Berardinelli | @lord_gian
Gianfranco Berardinelli has worked in fashion for 16 years, attending fashion shows & experiences all over the world. He´s experience comes from his background as a Fashion Editor of Hello Magazine in Venezuela, Tv Host & Producer of Alta Postura. He´s currently based in Miami and considers himself the curator of treasures, all linked to design, fashion, art, food, travel, food and parties.