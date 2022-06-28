Meet Clarissa Egaña from ‘Port de Bras’: Duchess of Activewear

It is shocking how fast time flies. Almost ten years ago, I was sitting at my desk to do a trend report for ¡HOLA! Venezuela. It is unbelievable that nowadays calling something a “trend” seems vintage. All we care about is other people’s point of views. Speaking of views, here I am, back at my desk in beautiful Miami Beach, excited about this new beginning with HOLA! USA.

©Hola



Foto: Cortesía Port de Bras

It’s been a month since I’ve returned home from Italy and since then I’ve been contemplating on who my first article should portrait, someone innovative who has really left their footprint on the fashion world. I finally found someone who checked all of the boxes. Meet Clarissa Egaña from Port de Bras, the woman who changed the idea of activewear and taught the entire world on how athleisure is something that´s here to stay.

Clarissa, the creative director and founder of Port de Bras, is based in Madrid, Spain but is originally from Caracas, Venezuela. With more than seven years in the market, the ballet-inspired, sustainable activewear line has been met with huge success all over the world. The line has received attention of editors, celebrities – Dua Lipa, Tracy Anderson, Marina Testino, - stylists, as well as “fans” who refused to work out wearing something unattractive.

©Hola



Foto: Cortesía Port de Bras

Sustainability is one of Port de Bras biggest strengths, where all of the fabrics are biodegradable, organic and non-toxic. Most importantly, the line is a multifunctional component that works as a groundbreaking label, allowing people to style it up and down. You can go from the yoga studio straight to work or even to attend a casual dinner. Port de Bras, which means “movement of the arms” in ballet terminology, has a special way of putting colors together and playing with geometry in all of their designs.