After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel is back with a star-studded evening. The event took place at the restarant Balthazar, in Manhattan, New York.

The french designer brand gathered top celebrities, filmmakers and designers. Attendees included Spanish actress, Penélope Cruz, British singer, Lily Allen, iconic Hollywood actor, Robert De Niro, Supermodel Christy Turlington and more.

Scroll below to see some of the event’s sharpest dressed attendees.