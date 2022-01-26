Are you ready for the reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? The show is premiering on February 13th, and you best believe that we have our outfits ready for our virtual viewing party.

From the wardrobe of the characters to the general storyline, it seems that this new series is going to go in a completely different direction to the classic 90’s sitcom that helped launch the career of Will Smith; however, the team at Betway couldn’t help it and went down memory lane to appreciate the timeless 90’s fashion trends that were defined by the original show.

Find below the 90’s signature looks we can keep wearing today.