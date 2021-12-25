Delicate and dainty, House of CB updates the timeless slip dress with a beautifully draped cowl neckline. ‘Mryna’ is made from their lustrous silk satin in a delicate tangerine tone and is cut on the bias for a beautiful drape and figure skimming silhouette.

The bodice features the brand’s incredible corsetry boning to really cinch the figure in and is fully lined in a textured fabric for a non slip hold. We love the pretty half cups that are softly lined and underwired for full support and ultimate uplift and the delicate spaghetti straps are adjustable for the perfect fit.

The skirt is fully lined in stretch satin for a smooth and comfy feel and sits elegantly just below the knee. It has a zip to the back for easy on. Wear yours with barely there heels like ‘Tao’ for a super feminine vibe.