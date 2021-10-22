Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
This week was filled with many stylish celeb looks. From Zendaya’s sci-fi princess look, Halle Berry and Demi Moore’s boho-chic dresses, Megan Fox super sexy mini skirt to Eva Longoria in a breathtaking blue dress. All of these celebs and more were seen out and about, looking their absolute best.
Keep scrolling to see more of this week’s looks.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!