Highlights from New York Bridal Fashion Week

New York City dedicated a whole week to highlight the continuous work of several brands and designers around the world that show the diversity of trends and the beautiful work behind every collection of the most talented people in this segment of the fashion industry. Here are some of the highlights for Spring Summer 2022 collections.
Allison Webb
For the bridal designer, this collection emphasizes understated luxury. “I wanted to focus on craftsmanship, construction, timelessness, and sophistication using fabrics such as jacquard and Mikado fabrics on modern patterns. “Exceptional materials and delicate embroideries sparked my creative process”, Webb explains, and I would add that there is a Charles James influence in some of her gorgeous gowns. The designer finds inspiration also in New York street style and their sophisticated looks.
Lazaro
As we keep celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Cuban-born bridal designer Lazaro launched his magnificent bridal collection. “The Lazaro bride is very sophisticated, fashion-savvy, and appreciates fabrics.
“I want to highlight the inner beauty of all my brides. It is one of the most special days of their lives, and it is a true privilege to be part of it”
Lazaro’s collection Fragonard is a sumptuous mix of dreamy romance, timeless elegance, and just a sprinkle of diva glam. His Cuban roots influence his creations for example; the trumpet skirts, the laces, layering textiles, and gorgeous mantillas, are designed to enchant and seduce.
Blush by Francesca Avila
Francesca is an award-winning designer with more than 20 years of experience bringing an elevated sense of romance and innovation.
She presented her new collection “Blush”, which has a new perspective characterized by effortless elegance and femininity.
The trend she brings is two in one looks, dramatic ball gowns, tired skirts, high slits, romantic ruffle details, 3D appliqué detail, and textured fabrics. Blush pinks, ivory, and optic white are among her favorite colors.
Her collection includes 13 gowns.
Katherine Tash
This new collection is a celebration of love and feminity inspired by her own love story.
The past year taught the designer to simplify both life and design, allowing her to learn more about modern brides by listening to them. According to the designer, they want modern gowns with classic undertones and supportive structures, her designs are known for their romantic embroideries, effortless silhouettes, and magnificent fabrics.
Francesca Miranda
Colombian designer Francesca Miranda launched “The Gloria” a digital bridal platform celebrating Latin American design and lifestyle.
The collection is infused with rich hand-crafted details, a selection of ready-to-wear pieces, and furniture items.
Every gown is entirely hand-embroidered and uses up-cycled organza and tulle with hand-made appliqué flowers. Each piece, holding its character, is reminiscent of the brand‘s sophisticated take on Latin American influence romance and nostalgia.