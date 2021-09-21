Throughout the years, Gaby Espino has been one of the celebrities who have been present at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. From her first red carpet, in 2007 to last year, the actress has dazzled with vibrant dresses, becoming one of the most elegant celebrities. The ‘Santa Diabla’ star has walked the carpet at least 10 times. Lace, glitter, rhinestones, ruffles and more are just some of the elements that the beautiful Venezuelan has shown.

This 2021 she will be presenting the awards alongside William Levy, Maite Perroni and Pedro Fernández.