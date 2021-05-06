After so many award ceremonies going virtual in 2020, denying us the joy of red carpet fashion, the 93rd Academy Awards that took place last Sunday brought us all back to a bit of normalcy, and, to what we like the best: seeing fabulously-dressed celebrities walking the red carpet.

Even though red carpet fashion always seems to be something so far from our everyday reality, one thing is for sure: from the ‘best-dressed’ to the ‘worst-dressed’, the trends we see there can always be translated into our own seasonal wardrobe.

Here are the top 5 trends that we spotted in last week’s red carpet and believe will be a total hit this summer.

‘A hint of belly’

The most predominant trend in this year’s red carpet was cut-out dresses showing just the right amount of belly skin, mostly in geometrical cuts.

Deep V Neck cleavages

After seasons of side and back cleavages trending, the über-sexy v-neck cleavage in the front is finally back to fire up this season.

Asymmetrical cuts

Asymmetrical cuts of all types and shapes dominated last week’s red carpet, and were definitely not limited to one-shoulder dresses.

Dramatic Sleeves

The dramatic statement sleeves came in many different ways during this year’s Academy Awards and, consequently, can translate into so many different pieces for our Summer wardrobe. Think about puff or cut out sleeves, and padded statement shoulder cuts.

Red

Firing up this season, and followed by white and glittery gold, a bright-and-alive red was definitely the most predominant color last Sunday, sported by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Seyfried, and Angela Bassett.