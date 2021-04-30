Stormi Webster’s Fendi bright pink tutu dress proves she is a fashion icon in the making. Kylie Jenner’s 3-year-old daughter is learning about science while making a big impression with her looks. Jenner dressed her adorable princess with a standout choice to visit the Los Angeles’ California Science Center.

Webster rocked a Fendi Kids dress with the label’s FF logo embossed all over. According to the fashion house, this playful piece is made from a comfy cotton blend and is finished with ruffles and voluminous tulle trims at the hem.

©Fendi Kids GALLERY



Fendi bright pink tutu dress

To have a comfortable experience at the museum, Stormi completed her look with a pair of yellow and pink sandals. To keep her hair away from her face, the beauty mogul pulled Stormi’s hair back in a topknot and protected her with a black face mask.

Stormi shared her experience with one of her best friends, Ayla Palmer, daughter of Yris Palmer, a close friend of Jenner. Ayla wore a pair of leggings with a tie-dye t-shirt of Stormi World. The 3-year-old also wore white sneakers and a high ponytail﻿.

According to Jenner, “Stormi had fun” at the California Science Center. The toddlers enjoyed Nathan Sawaya’s The Art of the Brick, an exhibit featuring over 100 Lego and block art sculptures.

The world’s largest display of LEGO art has over one million LEGO bricks shaped into different figures and animals, including flamingos, cheetahs, whales, and more.

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner has an amazing sense of style. The businesswoman always makes sure her and Travis Scott’s daughter always dress apart.

Jenner loves matching with her mini me, and she hopes Webster wants to match with her forever.

©Kylie Jenner GALLERY



Stormi Webster is a fashion icon in the making

To be honest, we can’t name a more iconic mother-daughter duo than Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster.

Find below more great Stormi’s fashion moments

©Kylie Jenner GALLERY



