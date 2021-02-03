This is what Miley Cyrus is going to wear for the Super Bowl LV

The Super Bowl LV is this Sunday, February 7. Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chief would be playing to win the sterling silver Vince Lombardi Trophy, singer, songwriter, and actress, Miley Cyrus are ready to give her best performance and win all the marbles.

The 28-year-old Tennessee native is set to perform during the pregame event and took social media to share a sneak peek of her ensemble. The superstar will be rocking a black halter crop top with metallic pink details and “FTW” written across the front. The top also appears to have silver zippers bordering the whole piece. “MILEY: FOR THE WIN!” captioned the superstar the video, revealing what the lettering stands for.

To complete the sexy outfit, the “Midnight Sky” singer might be wearing Mid-rise cheeky bikini bottoms and mid-calf high-heeled black boots.

Cyrus will be headlining the TikTok tailgate, a pregame experience only for “7,500 vaccinated health care heroes.” According to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the concert is another way to thank them for their hard work. “These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” said Goodell in an official announcement. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

.@mileycyrus will be at Super Bowl LV to perform at the first-ever #TikTokTailgate – the NFL’s pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who have been invited to attend #SBLV



Join the tailgate FEB 7 at 2:30 PM ET on @tiktok_us & @CBS! pic.twitter.com/oMkQnnwBEM — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2021

“I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game… Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!” the star said on Instagram.

Other artists joining the game show are singers H.E.R, Jazmine Sullivan, and country star Eric Church. The Weeknd will be the biggest star of the event, being chosen to headline for the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

The big event is taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Sunday, February 7.

