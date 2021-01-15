Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
A lot of our favorite celebrities were seen out this week wearing very fashionable looks. Jennifer Lopez was seen in Florida wearing athleisure wear to grab lunch with a friend, while Chrissy Teigen grocery shopped in a sweater and skirt combo. We then saw Sarah Jessica Parker bundled up while visiting her shoe store in Manhattan.
Related Content:
Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her enviable abs while working out on the beach
Jennifer Lopez’s new “In The Morning” music video is all about growth and evolution
This week was full of even more great style looks so keep scrolling to see who else made the list.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!