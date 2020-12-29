Is winter lasting too long for you? Don’t know what to wear anymore or how to make your outfits pop during these cold winter days? The latest fashion warn by some of our favorite “it” girls gives you that cool and comfortable look. The answer to your doubts is non other than a cap. This new fashion accessory is warn by some of our fashion icons including Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Nicky Hilton, among others.

Minimalist, chic, warm, cool, and honestly very practical considering we all have a few caps lying around the house for sure, this autumn-winter, go for the cap look, you won’t regret it.