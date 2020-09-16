6 Latinx Small Businesses Thriving on Instagram

We all can agree that social media has changed how we present ourselves to the world, how we interact with others, how we share news, how we promote music, our businesses, how we sell, and how we buy, and more. Platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram arrived in the world as a simple tool of communication; However, like everything in life, they evolved, and as a bonus, they now can help small business owners generate brand awareness and revenue.

According to the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative report, over the past ten years, Latinx business owners grew 34%, in comparison to the 1% for all business owners in the United States. Even though these companies tend to remain smaller, collectively they generated about $470 billion in revenue and employed over 3.2 million people in 2016.

In 2019 these businesses also reported revenue growth of 30% in sectors like manufacturing, construction, trade, transportation, utilities, leisure, hospitality, personal care, maintenance, repair, and education and health services.

Undoubtedly, Latinx these amazing entrepreneurs make this Nation great, and supporting and spotlighting their brands is imperative to us at HOLA! Although Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15, the following business are ready offer their services all year round.

Find below a list of six emerging Latinx and Hispanic brands with products ready to buy directly on Instagram.

1. Selva Negra

Based in: Los Angeles, CA

Founded by: Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero

This brand is known for its vibrant colors and patterned dresses, and everything is ethically sourced and sustainable.

2. The Dream

Based In: Orlando, FL

Founded by: Husband-and-wife Alyssa Perez and Eddy Perez

The Dream jewelry line was launched as a way to “inspire those with creative spirits.”

3. Hija de tu Madre

Based in: Los Angeles, CA

Founded by: Patty Delgado

Hija Tu Madre is a bold and bright brand known for their witty and Hispanic themed items. The unapologetic brand sells jewelry, tees, jackets, mugs, office decor, and so much more.

4. Ardent Goods

Based in: Bay Area, CA

Founded by: A Latinx-Chinese family

Ardent Goods is a company that sells high-quality made to order, non-toxic and sustainable goods like hand-poured candles, homemade soaps, essential oils, nail polish, kitchen goods, etc.

5. Sanara

Based in: Austin, TX

Founded by: Rebekah Jasso Jensen

Sanara Skincare is a Latina owned plant-based skincare brand that proudly celebrates Indigenous and Latin American botanicals.

6. El Cholo’s Kid

Based in: San Diego, CA

Founded by: Daisy Romero

El Cholo’s Kid makes unique ethnic handmade bags in the traditional plastic woven style. They are brightly colored and handcrafted — and yes! There’s a bag for everyone, from lunchboxes to large totes, they got you and your loved ones covered.

Happy shopping!