6 Latinx Small Businesses Thriving on Instagram

We all can agree that social media has changed how we present ourselves to the world, how we interact with others, how we share news, how we promote music, our businesses, how we sell, and how we buy, and more. Platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram arrived in the world as a simple tool of communication; However, like everything in life, they evolved, and as a bonus, they now can help small business owners generate brand awareness and revenue.
According to the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative report, over the past ten years, Latinx business owners grew 34%, in comparison to the 1% for all business owners in the United States. Even though these companies tend to remain smaller, collectively they generated about $470 billion in revenue and employed over 3.2 million people in 2016.
In 2019 these businesses also reported revenue growth of 30% in sectors like manufacturing, construction, trade, transportation, utilities, leisure, hospitality, personal care, maintenance, repair, and education and health services.
Undoubtedly, Latinx these amazing entrepreneurs make this Nation great, and supporting and spotlighting their brands is imperative to us at HOLA! Although Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15, the following business are ready offer their services all year round.
Find below a list of six emerging Latinx and Hispanic brands with products ready to buy directly on Instagram.
1. Selva Negra
Based in: Los Angeles, CA
Founded by: Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero
This brand is known for its vibrant colors and patterned dresses, and everything is ethically sourced and sustainable.
2. The Dream
Based In: Orlando, FL
Founded by: Husband-and-wife Alyssa Perez and Eddy Perez
The Dream jewelry line was launched as a way to “inspire those with creative spirits.”
3. Hija de tu Madre
Based in: Los Angeles, CA
Founded by: Patty Delgado
Hija Tu Madre is a bold and bright brand known for their witty and Hispanic themed items. The unapologetic brand sells jewelry, tees, jackets, mugs, office decor, and so much more.
4. Ardent Goods
View this post on Instagram
One of my favorites, everyone in the family uses this all over body butter. My husband uses to tame his #sipbeard my mom uses in her hair as an added dry conditioner and I use all over after the shower. It’s wonderfully hydrating and comes in a few delicious scents as well. The container is fully recyclable, or if you feel so inclined you can experiment and refill it with your own body butter. All natural, non toxic and vegan. 🌿
Based in: Bay Area, CA
Founded by: A Latinx-Chinese family
Ardent Goods is a company that sells high-quality made to order, non-toxic and sustainable goods like hand-poured candles, homemade soaps, essential oils, nail polish, kitchen goods, etc.
5. Sanara
View this post on Instagram
We love it when our customers take the time and give us feedback. Oly said about our Cupuaçu Seed Body Butter. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "This works well to soften up my skin and absorbs in nicely. The scent is subtle, pleasant and kind of an earthy/clean smell to me. A couple times a week I use it in combination with their body polish. That works especially well on my hands and elbows to soften them."⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It's been over 100 degrees here in Texas so it got me wondering. How's your skin holding up this summer?!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #bodybutter #cupuacu #moisturize #massage #bodybutters #bodybuttercream #consciousliving #consciousnessshift #consciousconsumer #consciouscommunity #consciousbeauty #consciousbusiness #consciousconsumerism #consciousculture #consciousshopping #consciousentrepreneur #consciouscapitalism #consciouslifestyle #consciousconsumption #consciousevolution #consciouslife #ecoconscious #consciousluxury #consciouschoices #sanara #sanaraskincare #youwillheal #naturalskintherapy
Based in: Austin, TX
Founded by: Rebekah Jasso Jensen
Sanara Skincare is a Latina owned plant-based skincare brand that proudly celebrates Indigenous and Latin American botanicals.
6. El Cholo’s Kid
View this post on Instagram
It’s going down today, 2PM pacific...hope you find something you like 👉🏼👉🏼👉🏼elcholoskid.com or you can join my @popshoplive and hang with me, your best friend (don’t deny it, it hurts us both) . To shop on @popshoplive download the app from the AppStore (iphone/iPad only) and use code BAAAGS to join. . Bag pictured: Rainbow nano
Based in: San Diego, CA
Founded by: Daisy Romero
El Cholo’s Kid makes unique ethnic handmade bags in the traditional plastic woven style. They are brightly colored and handcrafted — and yes! There’s a bag for everyone, from lunchboxes to large totes, they got you and your loved ones covered.
