Vera Wang©@verawanggang
Benjamin Buttoning is no joke

Vera Wang shares jaw-dropping photos of herself at home and fans refuse to believe she’s 70

The fashion designer is aging backwards!

By Natalia Trejo
LEER EN ESPAñOL

Fashion designer Vera Wang will turn 71 on June 24, 2020, but recent pictures of her in quarantine at her Miami home have people believing otherwise. Instead, they‘re asking themselves: what fountain of youth is she drinking from? Vera has been playing dress-up from the comfort of her home, sharing her looks on social media and proving that she’s truly ageless. The bridal designer first shared a photo looking incredibly toned wearing a pair of white shorts, an orange sports bra from Palm Angels and an Off-White jacket.

RELATED:

The secrets to eternal youth shared by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Vera Wang©@verawanggang
Vera looks incredibly fit in her photos

The image shows her amazingly fit body and radiant skin. Vera captioned the photo with, “Category is... Backyard bling,” being she wears a pair of sparkly hair clips and reflective aviator sunglasses.

Days later, she shared another snap wearing yet another orange ensemble in honor of the Met Gala, which would have been held on Monday, May 4, had it not been canceled due to the pandemic. “Category is... #StayHome Backyard Ball,” she wrote next to the striking picture.

Vera Wang ageless©GettyImages
The bridal expert dress up in honor of The Met Gala, which has been indefinitely postponed

Vera’s jaw-dropping pictures have fans asking what her secret to her youthful physique is. After one of them asked her on Instagram, the 70-year-old designer replied that “work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun,” is the answer to her incredible youthfulness.. It doesn’t sound that complicated, does it? And if her Instagram is any indication, donuts and Cheetos are also part of her diet.

RELATED:

Meet the Latina behind the Japanese & Cuban skincare Oprah Winfrey swears by

The mom-of-two could easily pass up as a sibling to her two daughters whom she featured on her social account on Mother’s Day. “To my beautiful and accomplished daughters Cecilia Sloane and Josephine Heloise you make me proud and to Lola, your four legged sister…” she wrote.

Vera Wang ageless©@verawang
The mom-of-two could pass up as one of her daughters’ siblings

Well, summer’s just around the corner, and if you want some of that Vera Wang youthfulness, you know what to do!

Related Video:

Red Carpet at the People's Choice Awards

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more