This free luxury Mother’s Day e-card is sure to win over fashionista moms

Remember the times when, rather than buying your mom a card on Mother’s Day, you would actually make her one? Well, think of this as the digital, grown up version of that. Louis Vuitton has launched an online e-card series called #WELVMOMS, which allows you to build your own personal card and send it digitally to your mom and those around you for free. The process is quick and easy and probably takes less than five minutes, and you can make it as personal as you want.

LV’s e-card is free and customizable

The first step involves choosing between a white or purple stationery card. Next, you gather your thoughts to write out a sweet message. And then comes the fun part where you can deck it out with a virtual collection of 27 limited edition Mother’s Day patches LV has created. The stickers include the luxury label’s iconic monogram handbags, an LV luggage filled with pink roses, their signature logos and much more. They also offer pink and orange lettering to make your e-card even more colorful.

The interactive experience is completely free of charge, and it will certainly let mom(s) know you’re thinking of them – not to mention it’s fun to customize and pick out from the series of virtual stickers.

Another initiative undertaken by the French fashion house is opening up their workshops in France to produce “hundreds of thousands of non-surgical protective masks.” Aside from that, their factories in the U.S. will also produce nonsurgical face masks.

Adding to the list of virtual gifts is fashion designer Jonathan Cohen‘s Flower Shop. Jonathan himself is hand-drawing floral arrangements you can purchase for $35 with 30 percent donated to one of the following charities: A Common Thread, Bowery Mission, FEED THE FRONTLINES NYC, and No Kid Hungry.

In honor of Mother’s Day, three limited edition bouquets are available with 30 percent of proceeds donated to Future’s Without Violence.



