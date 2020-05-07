Kylie Jenner dons Chanel tennis outfit and hits the court with Stormi at her new $36m home

While spending time in lockdown Kylie Jenner has been experimenting with her hair, posting bikini photos and was even spotted without her signature makeup. But what the influencer likes most is spending time with her daughter... and if she can look stylish at the same time, well, even better! Her latest shots feature the adorable Stormi playing tennis while Kylie herself is wearing the most fashionable sports get-up yet – all by one of her most favorite brands Chanel – including her racket!

©kyliejenner



Kylie showed off her figure while she enjoyed a run around the tennis court

The 22-year-old influencer, who has more than 174 million followers on Instagram, rocked a stomach-revealing black outfit while posing with her Chanel Oak Tennis Racquet, a vintage model that is available on One Kings Lane for $2,499. “Hi” she wrote next to the images while she captioned the cute photo of Stormi: “Bestie.”

©kyliejenner



Her Chanel outfit was topped off by a racket of the same brand

Stormi isn’t wearing Chanel in the cute photo her mom uploaded but an adorable on-trend blue tie-dye outfit ($77) from Design History and white sneakers. The little girl’s hair is pulled up out of her face in a neat top knot.

©kyliejenner



Stormi also had a stylish work-out look

The two-year-old looked to be having a fab time on the court with her mom and is obviously getting quite sporty. Just last month her mom posted a video of her little daughter’s new skill of swimming in the pool and her dad Travis Scott also recently took to his social media to share a sweet video of the little girl joining him on the basketball court.