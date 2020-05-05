Kylie Jenner reveals the horrifying wardrobe malfunction she suffered 3 months after giving birth

On what would‘ve been fashion’s most exclusive and extravagant event of the year, the Met Gala, Kylie Jenner revealed the wardrobe mishap she suffered in 2018, just three months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi. The self-made billionaire took to social media to give her followers an insider look at the elaborate gowns she’s worn to the star-studded event over the years. For the Heavenly Bodies themed event, Kylie showed up at the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the father of her child and then-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The zipper on Kylie’s dress was a last-minute addition

The 22-year-old, who was 20 at the time, made a grand entrance in a black gown by Alexander Wang featuring a shiny silver zipper on the left side that ran from her chest down to her upper thigh. The bold detail didn‘t come off as the quick solution to a last-minute wardrobe malfunction but rather as an essential part of her dress. However, she revealed: “Fun fact: this dress wasn’t supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door [astonished emoji] .. but it worked out and I loved it [black heart emoji]” she captioned the photo.

The rest of her curve-hugging gown featured a sexy cut-out on the front, a long train and a sharp back. She solely accessorized with a pair of Gentle Monster x Alexander Wang retro sunglasses and a couple of bangles.

Kylie wore Balmain to her Met Gala debut

The Kylie Cosmetics founder made her Met Gala debut in 2016 with a head-turning crystal-encrusted number by Balmain and has been present every year since. In 2019, she was joined by her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and their mother, Kris Jenner.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan at 2019’s Met Gala extravaganza

For the first time in 22 years, the fashion event benefiting the Met’s Costume Institute has been suspended until further notice, but we have no doubt Kylie will make her grand return.