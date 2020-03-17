Eva Mendes dressed up to take out the trash in true springtime style – and we’re loving it!

Eva Mendes just proved you can go outside to take out the trash and still look cute. With the release of her new spring collection with New York and Company, the fashion entrepreneur has been getting creative with sharing some of her favorite looks on social media. One of those seems to be a midi lemon-printed dress that screams springtime fun. On her account, the 46-year-old posted a short video in which she’s wearing the cheeky dress along with a pair of polka dot heels and a matching belt.

©@evalongoria



Eva’s new collection is all about lemons and tropical prints

“When life hands you lemons, wear them. Link in bio if you care. Be safe! Love you!” she wrote next to the clip. If Mean Girls’ Gretchen Wiener’s fetch had indeed become a thing, now would be the time to use it. Mind you the mom-of-two is solely wearing her chic get-up to take out the trash because, as we know, no one should be leaving their homes right now. But that just shows you can still look cute while staying home!

Ryan Gosling’s leading lady shows she’s keeping safe amid the coronavirus outbreak (in which we’ve learned no one is discriminated against) wearing a pair of latex gloves and a surgical mask.

Days ahead, the Cuban-American beauty took into consideration everything that’s currently happening across the world and was mindful about promoting her latest collection.

My new @nyandcompany spring collection. Feeling conflicted about promoting my collection at this time. But not sure what else to do,” she wrote. “You certainly don’t need another hand washing tutorial, do you? So here you go. I guess I’ll go ‘business as usual’ but dang it’s a weird time. Sending so much love out there. I’ll read all your comments so let’s keep them full of love please,” she continued before adding, “I’ll get back to as many of you as I can. Since I’m just home anyway so ask away! Now's the time. Amore, amore, amore.”