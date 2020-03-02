Is this Kim Kardashian’s sexiest look to date?

Fashion month is nearing its end with Paris being the last stop before everyone returns to their daily, scheduled programming. Celebrities and models alike have been roaming the streets of Paree, and that includes Kim Kardashian. With fashion being the main reason for her stay in the City of Lights, we couldn’t help noticing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted in between shows wearing glossy, lacquered ensembles on multiple occasions (three to be exact). It looks like the latex look is her current fave!

©GettyImages



Kim wore a latex blazer and leggings by Balmain

While the mom-of-four has certainly raised her style credentials to be Anna Wintour-approved, she continues to wear looks that exude sensuality and scream Kim K – read tight latex suits. For her husband, Kanye West’s, Sunday Service, the 39-year-old rocked a tan latex suit by Balmain made up of a cinched blazer complete with attached gloves and matching leggings. She completed the look with beige, strappy sandals.

On a separate occasion, the KKW Beauty founder had a similar approach to fashion wearing another suit by the French label. This time she embraced the liquid look with a bisque-colored piece and teamed it with clear, barely-there thong sandals – a popular trend for spring.

©GettyImages



Kim has been on a glossy hype

Most recently, the businesswoman stepped out wearing the wet look in the form of a glossy red coat paired with chocolate brown leather pants and a dark tan top. And while her outfit changes weren’t so extreme, her beauty looks, on the other hand, made for some drastic shift in hairstyles. But like her outfits, each of them was just as sleek.

©GettyImages



Kim was all lacquered up while in Paree

Kim went from wearing an ultra-long ponytail to an equally lengthy braid to a straight, blunt lob. There’s no doubt the Skims founder is feeling all things sleek and glossy, and we’re here for it!