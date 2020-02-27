Salma Hayek just wore amazing chunky gold butterfly jewelry and now we want to, too

If you thought minimal accessories are in, Salma Hayek just proved with her latest look that when it comes to jewelry, the bigger, the better! The 53-year-old star attended the Berlin Film Festival to present The Roads Not Taken, her new movie with Javier Bardem and rocked the most incredible butterfly jewelry to elevate her stunning gothic princess look.

©GettyImages



Salma looked stunning in a black sheer dress by Alexander McQueen

The Mexican beauty chose a delicate black sheer dress by Alexander McQueen for the Berlinale red carpet and complimented the gown with gold and diamond statement rings, earrings, and necklaces, some of them with trendy butterfly motives.

©GettyImages



Her bold gold chain featured a butterfly with diamond and wood accents

With natural makeup, her hair tied up in a simple ponytail, and nude manicure to bring all the attention to the stunning jewelry, Salma proved she’s a style master.

Salma explained that it wasn’t her first time at the festival. “I came to Berlin for the first time with a movie in Spanish (El Callejón de los Milagros) and [now I’ve] come back to Berlin many, many years later with a movie in English where Javier and I have the privilege to speak in Spanish again.”

©GettyImages



The actress rocked statement rings with a butterfly motif

In the movie, Salma shares the screen with Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who happens to be the husband of her BFF Penelope Cruz. Javier plays Leo, a Mexican actor with dementia, who is lost in his past and tormented by the relationship with his first wife Dolores, played by Salma.

©GettyImages



Salma later joined co-star Javier Bardem – husband of her BFF Penelope Cruz – on the red carpet for the premiere of The Roads Not Taken

The actress had the sweetest words for the Oscar-winning actor: “We had never worked together and I was nervous, he’s Javier Bardem!” The Madrid-born actor was actually one of the reasons Salma joined the project. “Well, I don’t get a lot of chances to speak in Spanish and then a chance to speak in Spanish in a magnificent film by this amazing director with my favorite actor, that happens to be also a Spanish speaking actor.”