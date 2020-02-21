The 4 basics you need to buy now to update your spring wardrobe

Every season can be summed up in just one word: revival. Of all the things in your life you can change and improve, your closet should be no exception. If you already wanted to add a twist to your look but you’re not sure how, we’ll give you a little guide on the most versatile and timeless pieces that will dominate this year. So here are 4 classic pieces with a twist that will breathe new life into your closet.

Trench coats are the ultimate spring piece to anchor your wardrobe

A TRENCH COAT

When it comes to the right jacket, a trench coat will always up your outfit’s game giving you a chic touch when worn with any outfit. For spring 2020, metallic finishes and statement sleeves give a twist to the classic.

1) Raleigh Trench Coat: When the weather starts to get rainy, this style from Marissa Webb tied at the waist is perfect. (Shopbop, $362.50).

2) Belted Trench Coat: Stick with the classic in this long version with sharp lapels. (Zara, $249).

3) Metallic Leather Trench Coat: metallic is all the rage this season and you can look on-trend in a light and elegant jacket. (Donna Karan, $269).

A NEUTRAL PURSE

When it comes to accessories, the most important thing is that they help pull your outfit together and are big enough to carry the basics. And the best part? This year’s most popular bags are both stylish and comfortable. Here are a couple that you’re going to want to start carrying:

1) Hana Mini Crossbody Bag: with an adjustable strap to make it even more practical, this crossbody bag from See by Chloé is cute and flirty. (Revolve, $295).

2) Large Soft Leather Clutch: This XL clutch has become the new obsession in Hollywood, which means if you're into trends, you have to give one a try. (Zara, $149).

Complement your outfits with stylish bags that are practical but functional

DARK VINTAGE JEANS

Retro-style has been making its comeback as a newer trend. An easy way to go vintage is with an everyday piece, like dark skinny jeans. If you don’t know how to pick the right ones, try going with a slightly faded, high-rise style.

1) AG The Farrah High-Rise Skinny Jeans: This version is one of the more classic with its high-rise waist and ripped knees. (Anthropologie, $198).

2) We The Free Wild Child Skinny Jeans: High-rise and skinny fit, they adapt to your figure easily to showcase your curves. (Free People, $78).

3) Sparks Boy Skinny Jean: From Moussy Vintage stands, these stand out for both the faded wash and ankle length. (Shopbop, $350).

Vintage jeans won't just make you look stylish, they'll also make your legs and curves look great

COMBAT BOOTS

The 90s style of Doc Martens are back, and there are plenty of lace-up boots that can give you the same vibes. These boots are perfect for those chilly, rainy days but they go great with floral dresses, too. Since they don’t have a heel, they're also incredibly comfortable. You can try out these options:

Haskell Patent Leather Combat Boot: This pair is made from patent leather and has hook studs and an inside zipper for easier wear. (Michael Kors, $225).

This pair is made from patent leather and has hook studs and an inside zipper for easier wear. (Michael Kors, $225). ICTUS Suede Combat Boots: Designed by Lucky Brand, these lace-ups are made from elegant suede. (Saks Off 5th, $99.99).



The best shoes to go with jeans, and you can wear them anywhere, combat boots

You don’t have to break your budget or go overboard on loud trends to give your closet a major update. Stick with classics with a twist – a trench coat, neutral bag, dark vintage jeans and combat boots – and you’ll be stepping out in style.

