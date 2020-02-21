Clarissa Molina and more turn to this Dominican-Lebanese designer to shine at Premio Lo Nuestro

One of the biggest nights in Latin music calls for a heavy dose of glitz and glamour. Many celebs turn to their trusty designers for custom dresses they know will make them truly stand out. One of the designers behind three of the most stunning looks of the night was Dominican-Lebanese creative, Giannina Azar. Gloria Trevi, Sandra Echeverria and Clarissa Molina all chose the bicultural designer to make them (literally) shine on the red carpet. One look at her social media grid, and you’ll notice she’s become known for her hypnotizing crystal-embellished designs.

Gloria bedazzled on the red carpet

Gloria appeared looking nothing short of flawless on the red carpet wearing a floor-length gown adorned with all-over crystals and whimsical tulle draping from the sleeves. The Mexican singer took to social media to share a clip of the moment she’s being showered with love by her fans while on the red carpet.

Of course, she basked in the spotlight by swaying the whimsical details of her dress. Next to the clip she wrote, “Los amooooo ja ja divinos!” (I love you haha divines).

Former Miss Dominican Republic stunned in plumage

Clarissa also took to her social account to show off her head-turning get-up. The beauty queen’s dress was a sexy yet elegant beige-colored number featuring an abundance of tulle and feathers as sleeves. More feathery details stood out on the skirt of her dress as well as a bedazzled paneling.

Sandra appeared at the PLN wearing one of our favorite looks of the night. The actress donned a daring white see-through gown covered in rhinestones. The glam get-up featured sexy cutouts and elegant draping.

Sandra went for a daringly sexy look

Following up on tonight we can totally see why celebrities love Giannina’s designs. Her list of clients also includes big names such as Jennifer Lopez, Natti Natasha and Gwen Stefani, to name a few.