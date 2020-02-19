Decorating the parting in your hairstyle is a trend that will be out in full force this spring. It was a style showcased by some of the most daring runways in the world and donned by celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Lucy Boynton and Charlize Theron, who all got a head start with the trend.

The red carpets of all the famous awards shows also had stars highlighting their partings with pearls, crystals and even diamonds, as a very original way of standing out. Want to know more? Have a look through our gallery and get some inspo for your next dazzling hairdo.