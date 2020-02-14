Jennifer Lopez wears the perfect look you’ll need in your summer wardrobe

If you’re already looking ahead to the summer months or maybe have a vacation somewhere warm planned – then you should take note of Jennifer Lopez’s look which she wore to the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship. Accompanied by fiancé Alex Rodríguez, she looked summer-ready in a beige patterned outfit, composed of a body-hugging top with spaghetti straps and a lightly pleated midi-skirt; basically an outfit that covers four of the many trends for the warmer months.

The outfit’s main color was beige with tropical-themed patterns



Simple straps

Spaghetti-style straps give a very feminine look to a top. They’re the counterpart to the puffed sleeves that we’ve seen on the runways lately; and take us back to the minimalism of the ‘90s – a decade that continues to inspire a lot of designers. And it’s certainly a great look for summer.

Tropical print

Both the upper and lower parts of Jennifer’s outfit were covered in a light tropical print. And lots of designers have been adorning their looks with palm leaves, exotic flowers and beach sunsets for the coming season. Marni, for example, created a whole collection inspired by natural beauty in sustainable recycled material.

The Bronx native wore a crossed strap top that showed off her back



In the flesh

The Bronx native chose a beige tone that we’re going to see all over the place this summer. Aside from being an easy hue to combine with other colors, neutrals should be a basic component in any closet. The spring-summer runways were full of neutral elegance that will be perfect for sunny days; Miu Miu was one of the brands who used these tones from head to toe.

The singer combined her look with Gucci wedges and Quay shades



Pump up the volume

Summer is set to be full of big silhouettes such as oversized ball gowns and lots of ruffles. JLo’s skirt – cinched in at the waist and down to her ankles – is perfect for all-year-long elegant style and worth investing in. So get yourself prepped for the up-coming season!