There’s one thing about this season’s silky dresses – they are perfect for romance. From slip dresses inspired by 90s fashion to sexy wrap robe-style midi dresses that are perennially fashionable, there are plenty of choices that will take you from Valentine’s Day to summer weddings. Softly clinging to your silhouette, silk dresses (whether they’re real silk or not!) are truly touchable, associated with softness, sensuality, and skin. And while they’re most commonly worn in the warmer season, the runways and It-girls are showing that with clever layering you can rock the trend all year long.

Brands likeVersaceandBalmain helped start off this trend that can be worn for a host of looks and combinations. Here are some of our favorite influencers wearing the look, and some options for you to shop.