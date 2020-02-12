Enrique Iglesias’ sisters Cristina and Victoria show off cool, edgy style at New York Fashion Week

As New York Fashion Week nears to an end, fashion peeps are making their way through the shows. Among them are Cristina and Victoria Iglesias, Enrique Iglesias’ twin sisters, known for their effortlessly cool style. The fashion mavens are making their presence at fashion shows, including Oscar de la Renta, one of their all-time favorites, and Monse. Both Victoria and Cristina took to their respective social media accounts to share their outfits and prove they’ve got what it takes to work in fashion.

©@victoriaiglesiasr



Victoria attended Oscar de la Renta fashion show at NYC’s Cunard Building

“Always [hearts emoji] @oscardelarenta,” wrote Victoria next to a photo where she stands inside the show’s venue, the Cunard Building. Julio Iglesias’ daughter rocked a pair of pinstriped trousers teamed with a silk cami, and added a preppy element by tying a sweater over her shoulders. She carried an artsy to handle bag and kept her cool with light makeup and straight strands.



©@cristinaiglesiasr



Cristina’s look for Monse

Like her sister, Cristina documented her get-up for attending Monse’s runway, and also kept her beauty look chic and subtle. Fashion-wise, the blonde beauty donned a white top and mini skirt with black accents, a boxy blazer and a clutch wallet.

Within the past year, Victoria and Cristina have marked their footprints in the fashion spectrum, and proven their style credentials. From posting on social media to appearing at red carpet events such as the Met Gala, there’s no doubt the girls are on top of their fashion game.

©GettyImages



The twins attended the 2019 Met Gala in Oscar de la Renta

Recently, they spoke to our sister publication HOLA! Spain, where they shared they have major plans in the Big Apple, and of course, it has to do with fashion. Cristina shared she was once considering studying psychology and criminology but is now leaning towards working in business, interior design or the fashion industry. On the other hand, Victoria is certain she wants to pursue a fashion career.

Well, they’re definitely on the right tracks!