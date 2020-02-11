The secret tribute behind Kate Middleton’s latest look

When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton’s looks are well-thought-out. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for paying homage to host countries during royal tours, or at particular events. Kate’s outfit on Tuesday was no exception. The mom of three paid tribute to the late Alexander McQueen, founder of the British fashion Alexander McQueen, which designed her timeless wedding gown. Alexander took his own life in 2010. On the 10th anniversary of his death, Kate stepped out wearing a navy skirt suit by McQueen.

The ever-stylish royal accessorized her ensemble with a black satchel from the fashion house, in addition to her black suede Ralph Lauren boots and Mappin & Webb earrings. The Duchess wore the military inspired jacket and a long skirt for her visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre with Prince William, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on February 11. William coordinated with his wife wearing a navy suit.

During the engagement, Charles shared a sweet father-son moment with his firstborn as William tried to shoot a basket during a session of wheelchair basketball. It was sixth time’s a charm for the Duke of Cambridge who finally got one in, much to the delight of Charles.

The royal foursome was on hand to meet patients and staff at the center that rehabilitates injured members of the British Armed Forces. Kensington Palace noted that “It’s not all about physical rehabilitation though — supporting the mental health of patients is also a key part of the recovery process, with several patients at centre using gardening as a form of therapy, and in the workshop woodworking and other practical skills helped people gain more confidence and learn new skills.”