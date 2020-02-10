With the Oscars 2020 ceremony done and dusted, and with the priceless awards all claimed, the Hollywood A-listers attended the most glamorous after-parties ready to leave the stress behind and enjoy the glory. Some of the most beautiful stars rocked the Vanity Fair bash, from Eiza Gonzalez, like a golden siren in her silky dress to Salma Hayek in a glittery sequined number. Read on for all the best-dressed at the high-profile party.