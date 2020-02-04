Kate Middleton is Valentine’s Day-ready during trip with Prince William

Kate Middleton had the look of love as she stepped out on Tuesday with Prince William looking Valentine’s Day-ready. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Wales where they visited organizations and businesses at the heart of local communities. Though V-Day isn’t until next week, the royal mom of three was already celebrating the romantic holiday with a red heart print Beulah London scarf and red Zara dress. Kate kept warm in a Hobbs double breasted maxi coat, which originally retailed for $700. The Duchess accessorized her chic ensemble with her Asprey London oak leaf earrings and a Mulberry bag, while styling her glossy locks half-up, half-down.

©WireImage



Kate looked Valentine's Day ready in a heart print scarf and red dress

The trip is no doubt a special one seeing as William and Kate resided in Wales, specifically Anglesey, for three years when the Duke worked as a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot. During the outing on February 4, the royal couple dropped by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Mumbles Lifeboat station. William and Kate spoke with crew members and met with volunteers prior to watching a launch as part of a training exercise.

©WireImage



The Duke and Duchess had the look of love during the trip on Feb. 4

While at Mumbles Pier, the Duchess met a three-year-old girl named Annabel, who was looking forward to meeting a real-life Princess. Annabel’s mom Rhian Costello told PEOPLE, “I said to [Kate] that Annabel was really excited to meet a real princess,” adding, “And she said, ‘I’m sorry I’m not wearing a pretty dress today.’ Annabel then said that she thought she’d look like Cinderella.”

Following their visit to the pier, Prince George’s parents stopped by Joe’s Ice Cream Parlour. William enjoyed a cone, while the Duchess opted for a cup. The couple were on hand to discuss Kate’s “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives” survey with local parents.

Later in the day, William and Kate will travel to Port Talbot to visit the UK’s largest steel plant, Tata Steel, where they will meet with employees and their families, before visiting the Bulldogs Development Centre, which helps support young people who may have been affected by adverse childhood experiences and mental health issues by giving them a sense of belonging through fitness and boxing.