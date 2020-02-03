The entire nation’s eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the Latina duo literally (and figuratively) shined onstage at the Super Bowl LIV. From the killer sparkly red outfit Shakira debuted in, to the crystallized silver mesh bodysuit JLo rocked during her performance, the ladies of the hour managed to entertain viewers with a medley of some of their most iconic songs and stellar dance moves. Of course, both JLo and Shakira stunned in a slew of sexy, shiny looks, which led to the most asked question: what is their secret to agelessness.

Shakira, who turned 43 that same day, and Jennifer, 50, each gave it their all while donning a number of daringly sexy, jaw-dropping outfits by Atelier Versace and custom Peter Dundas. Their looks and moment on stage were so good we almost forgot there was a whole football game final happening.

