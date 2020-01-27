Penélope Cruz looked spring-ready at the Goya Awards in Spain

We may be in the middle of winter, but Penélope Cruz just manifested spring with her latest look. The Spanish actress stepped out on January 25 to the equivalent of the Oscars in Spain, the Goya Cinema Awards looking flawless as per usual. The 45-year-old appeared on the red carpet next to her dear friend and director, Pedro Almodovar, and her Pain and Glory co-star, Antonio Banderas, who was accompanied by his girlfriend Nicole Kempel. Penélope had all eyes on her while wearing a voluminous floral gown by Ralph & Russo featuring a sheer bodice and long sleeves.

Penélope looked radiant in a Ralph & Russo dress

The Everybody Knows actress had her hair and makeup done by Pablo Iglesias, who styled her hair back in a fancy chignon with a few loose strands in the front for that sexy, effortless approach. On a post on her social media, she tagged Lancôme, who we believe was used on her radiant visage.

Over the years, we’ve learned that Javier Bardem’s wife can do no fashion faux pas, and she likes to keep her sartorial choices looking fresh every time. Her elegant style transcends, giving the fashion-obsessed something to talk about every time she makes a public appearance.

The Hollywood star was a presenter at the annual awards ceremony

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress switched up her look from traditional red carpet gowns at the premiere of Wasp Network in Paris donning a wide-leg jumpsuit by Chanel. The sparkly design from the French fashion house for which she's an ambassador suited her perfectly. She added black accessories, including a clutch bag, and a belt with a statement brooch to compliment her outfit.

At last year’s Goya Awards, the mother-of-two once again trusted in Chanel for the glam evening. However, she took a muted with a light gray tiered gown featuring a subtle mermaid skirt and a halter-top neckline with a cinched waist.

There’s no doubt Penélope is a master at versatility when it comes to fashion.