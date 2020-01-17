Cardi B takes street style to the next level at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris

It may be men’s fashion week in Paris, but Cardi B is taking all the attention with her latest street style look. On Thursday, the Grammy-Award-winning rapper stepped out wearing a sheer, mesh bodysuit over solely her undergarments. Cardi slipped into the head-turning number to attend the show Laundered Works Corp, which had a collaboration with her husband Offset. The 27-year-old battled the cool temperatures in perfect Cardi fashion with a faux fur coat by Adrienne Landau and an ultra-chic bedazzled ski mask by Bradley Jordan.

©GrosbyGroup



Cardi B turned heads wearing a daring all-black get-up

The Bodak Yellow rapper took to social media to congratulate her hubby with a fierce photo of the couple. “Congrats babe on your bomb a** fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you! From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things,” she wrote next to the pic.

There’s no doubt Cardi B likes to go all out when it comes to dressing up for fashion week. Last year, she garnered looks when wearing an equally bold custom bodysuit by Aliétte with a graphic geometric print. Then there was the time she completely disguised herself when she covered her entire body and face in a floral garment by Richard Quinn. The only way anyone could ever know it was the Dominican-American artist was if she told you so herself.

©@iamcardib



Cardi’s bedazzled mask reportedly took 36 hours to make and cost thousands of dollars

With New York Fashion Week quickly approaching, we envision the I Like It rapper is looking to amp up her wardrobe with the unimaginable. Being she never stops amusing us when it comes to her sartorial choices, this year shouldn’t be any different.

Recently Cardi was invited to speak at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion panel where she talked to Vogue’s Creative Director Sally Singer about her first time at PFW “You’ve got to be into it and you’ve got to have a sense of style. It’s something that you’ve got to prove. It’s taken me years for me to prove it, and I’m finally where I want to be,” she said.

Whether she has a courthouse appointment, a concert or a fashion show to attend, Cardi B is here to make a fashion statement.