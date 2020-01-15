Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It’s that time of year again! The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards a.k.a. SAG Awards are happening on Sunday, January 19, which means there’s a whole new set of red carpet looks to look forward to following the Golden Globes – looking at you Jennifer Lopez!
This year, the Hollywood star is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role as Hustlers in Ramona, and we can’t wait to see how she shows up to the star-studded event. In the past, Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, Gina Rodriguez and more Latina babes have stunned at the prestigious ceremony wearing everything from bold head-turning dresses to pretty whimsical tulle gowns.
Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favorite looks from past SAG Awards ceremonies.
