As we gear up to say goodbye to the 2010s and enter a new decade, we’re looking back at the fashion trends from the last ten years. Although we were well into the millennia, we decided that the 90s were cool again. Gone were the days of oversized sunglasses, skinny jeans and tank tops. Chokers, mom jeans and let’s not forget the infamous fanny packs, graced everyone’s ‘grams.

Until we wait and see what the next ten years will bring in the fashion world, we’re looking back at nine trends that made their way into our hearts and closets in the last decade. Enjoy!