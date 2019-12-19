Sequined skirts will become your new winter closet staple

It’s your time to shine. And what better way to do it than in this season’s must-have: the sequined skirt. As perfect for a fancy day event as it is for an evening out, this new closet staple will make you sparkle like never before. Channeling a ‘70s vibe but with a very 21st century take, designers have opted for pencil-style skirts or mini ones to show off your legs below their iridescent shine.

The major advantage with these pieces is the ability to combine them with myriad options. From chunky knitted sweaters, structured blouses and fitted tops, take tips from fashion influencers who have been playing with color combinations to create some sparkling results.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Skirts that are perfect for day or night

Shine bright like a diamond

Options are aplenty on the sequined skirt front - from pieces encrusted in small sequins as were seen on the catwalks of Milan at Bottega Veneta’s show or more defined geometric patterns on longer skirts a lá Paco Rabanne. In both cases the ladylike aesthetic will bring a fluid movement and visual delight to the outfits.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Sequins are back with a force this fall-winter

Layered looks

As colder temperatures hit, it’s inevitable that layering becomes a must. And a sequined skirt adds a whole new dimension to this perennial conundrum. The metallic looks of Louis Vuitton and the slouchy midi skirts of Celine are already top of many fashionista’s wish-lists. High boots, duster coats and high-necklines are important to balance out this look.

©Revolve GALLERY



Play around with different textures

Stand-out skirts

Shining iridescently was a massive trend on the runways – and incorporating strong colors is a great way to be fashion forward. From the Liz Mini Skirt by NBD ($54), –which has a stand-out red, black and white squared pattern – to a midi skirt like X Revolve Evans Skirt by House of Harlow 1960 ($149) featuring shiny and matte sequins.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Different tones create visual interest

Color combos

In the past sequined skirts generally tended to be dark or nude but those days are behind us. The color palette has been amplified to create fascinating ombre effects or stunning combinations as were seen on Elisabetta Franchi’s catwalk or during Tokyo’s fashion week.

©Topshop / Zara GALLERY



Sequins are the news basic, with a hint of retro

Paillette perfection



These small spangles are great for embellishing skirts that have a simple, straight cut but also work on skirts with a leg-baring slit such as the Sequin Midi Skirt by Topshop ($30) in vibrant aqua. The Sequin Pencil Skirt by Zara ($89.90) combines white and silver appliques which is perfect for giving a sophisticated twist to your outfits. Style fans are rejoicing at the return of the perfect party piece!