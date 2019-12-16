Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves suit up while in London

Matthew McConaughey and his gorgeous wife Camila Alves suited up while in London and posed for a smiley photo with Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin. The Texas-born actor-producer took to social media to share the snap featuring the handsome couple and the musician after Matthew and Chris appeared on The Graham Norton Show. The Serenity actor and the Brazilian model were both clad in sharp suits attaining to their styles. Camila wore a black and white checkered set, meanwhile, her hubs rocked a red turtleneck sweater and a dark pinstripe suit.

The couple posed for a photo opp with Chris Martin

The Dallas Buyers Club actor captioned the photo with: “Keeping the high eye - 6:22.” Matthew and Chris were joined by Hugh Grant, Michael Bublé, Jennifer Hudson, and Judi Dench. During his interview, the 50-year-old actor was praised for his smooth voice after Michael revealed he falls asleep to the sound of his voice every night, and honestly, we don’t blame him.

The group then went on to discuss whether they like cats or dogs and the Interstellar star surprised the show’s host by sharing he has both cats and dogs after Graham assumed he was solely a dog person. “I have many cats and dogs,” he said.

Matthew looked handsome as ever exuding fall-winter style in London

We can certainly picture Matthew and Camila’s home being filled with an abundance of pets. The longtime couple reside in Austin, Texas with their three children, Levi, ten, Vida, nine, and six-year-old Livingston. It’s not often that we get to see their kids out in public, but last year the father-of-three opened up about his parenting style.



“The main thing is that my wife and I, Camila, we have a similar moral bottom line. And as you learn, if you have kids, every day they get older, you realize how much more it’s really DNA,” he shared during a appearance on Today. “And right now, I’m just happy to say we have three healthy ones and they’re very much individuals.”