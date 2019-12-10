Fashion month is coming to an end with Paris Fashion Week bringing closure to the second most fashionable month of the year (February being the first). And while the runways offer a look at next season’s must-haves, celebrities are bringing their fashion A-game of what to wear now. Take for instance Eva Longoria’s fabulous fall-ready ribbed dress while out with her adorable baby Santiago Enrique and Salma Hayek’s chic, all-black ensemble while at Saint Laurent. The 53-year-old actress looked striking as always reminding us of the elegant effect of a full-on jet look.

But the dark hue seemed to be a favorite choice among celebs, as Karlie Kloss, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Culpo also opted for the raven color.

