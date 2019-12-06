It’s been a hot week in royal style with an array of chic, modern and lively looks! This week, Kate Middleton made a case for festive dressing with a couple of laid-back and glamorous outfits in bold red and green. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands brought forth her unique and always-vibrant style with a red and purple color-block ensemble. Duchess Meghan Markle has done a similar outtake of the color-combo in the past further, proving these hues are meant to be worn together.

Moreover, Queen Letizia who’s known to master chic monochromatic looks stepped out in a modern yet timeless tweed set while in Granada, Spain and rocked the ultimate wardrobe staple from H&M’s Conscious collection. Scroll to see these and more double-tap worthy looks!