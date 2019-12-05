Pantone is taking it back to the classics with 2020’s color of the year. On December 4, Pantone declared Classic Blue the new It hue, which replaces 2019’s Living Coral. In a statement, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said, Laurie Pressman said, "It's a color that anticipates what's going to happen next."

Although we don’t know what the future anticipates, what we do know is that royal ladies have turned to the regal hue on numerous occasions. The color blue is often an alternative to wearing black and still rocking profesh attire. Moreover, it’s a strong shade that looks great on every skin tone, which explains why it has become a staple almost entirely among anyone who wears clothes.



Everyone from Meghan Markle to Queen Letizia and more royal ladies, see how they’ve worn classic blue way before it became the next Pantone.

