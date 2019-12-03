The annual British Fashion Awards took place on Monday, December 2 to honor the best in fashion from the UK and beyond. Models, actresses, style icons and more dressed to the nines for the special evening with a slew of head-turning looks.

You may recall Meghan Markle’s surprise appearance at the 2018 edition. At the time the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with her first child, baby Archie Harrison, and looked radiant in an asymmetrical black gown. Prince Harry’s wife presented an award to Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, who designed her wedding gown.

Although Meghan wasn’t present at this year’s awards, many of her former entertainment peeps were there to make an entrance.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best looks from the fashionable evening.

