Jennifer Lopez jets into NYC in style wearing ultra-plush $2,650 winter coat

It’s back to New York City for Jennifer Lopez! The triple-threat artist traveled to the Big Apple in winter-ready style with a luxe shearling coat. JLo took to her social media to share a snap of her travel #OOTD from inside a private plane. The Hustlers star opted for a plush tip-dyed brown coat by Coach that she teamed with blue jeans and a cozy oversized sweater. The Signature Shearling coat is perfect for the frigid temperatures that have hit the city. The cozy-chic number retails for a cool $2, 650 and features a subtle Signature C print along with western-inspired whipstitching and leather patch pockets.

©@jlo



JLo documented her luxe travel attire featuring a plush shearling coat by Coach

Aside from the plushness, the coat strikes with a little edge as it includes a hint of hardware with turn-lock closures and a Signature link pocket chain. The Bronx native wrote with the photo, “Rolling up on New York like... let’s goooo.” The 50-year-old star accessorized with signature gold hoop earrings, which were visible with her hair in a slicked-back ponytail and her stunning emerald-cut engagement ring.

We’re expecting to see the entertainer rocking a whole lot more of the New York-based brand as in November the entertainer was announced as the new face of Coach. There’s no question 2019 has proven to be a standout year for the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer, and we have no doubt she’ll be closing out the year in true JLo fashion.

©GettyImages



The singer-actress loves a good ol' fur coat moment

It’s been announced the mother-of-two will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday, December 7. Jennifer joins Eddie Murphy (whose last appearance on the show was in 1984!) and Scarlett Johansson, who are also set to host SNL in December.

JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez took to his social media where he too announced: ”Jen is hosting SNL this week on Saturday, it’s gonna be epic.” This will be the Anillo singer’s third time hosting the show. She previously hosted in 2001 and 2010, so it’s been a minute!

