Winter is coming! That means, we need to be mentally and fashionably prepared for when the frigid temperatures hit. When it’s freezing out, coats become the primary piece of our ensembles, so they might as well be a timeless choice you can turn to time and time again. As it turns out, royals are an excellent source of inspiration when it comes to coats. Meghan Markle is your go-to if you’re searching for something timeless and sophisticated, meanwhile Kate Middleton’s inclination for coat-dresses offer inspiration for ladylike silhouettes.

These wear-forever pieces offer warmth while keeping you chic and elegant during the cold winter months, so be sure to find a style you can wear and re-wear (just like royals!). Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few styles to get you inspired. Happy shopping!