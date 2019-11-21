Jennifer Aniston is a veritable style icon. Since hitting our screens as Rachel Green in the popular 90s series Friends, the actress has been one to watch – from her trendy outfits to her imitable hairstyles. And still, 25 years later, Jennifer continues to cause a stir with her fashion choices.

From glamming it up on the red carpet to her daytime outings, the actress frequently opts for black outfits; in this photo she hits the right note with the Striped Wool Dress by Alexander McQueen. It's a chic option that would work well in most closets.