Princess Charlene, Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Casiraghi leave kids at home for glam night

The senior Monegasque royals left the kids at home on Tuesday evening to continue Monaco's National Day celebrations. Members of Grace Kelly's family dressed to impress for a gala at the opera. Prince Albert attended the formal affair on November 19 with his wife Princess Charlene. The former Olympic swimmer suited up for the occasion wearing a black tuxedo and a white collared top.

©GettyImages



Princess Charlene looked sharp in a suit for the gala at the opera

The African-born beauty, who wore her Order of Saint-Charles sash, added some sparkle to her look with diamond and ruby statement earrings. The jewelry piece was a sartorial tribute to the House of Grimaldi, whose traditional colors are white and red. Charlene's bold lip color complemented her dazzling jewels.

Princess Caroline also paid tribute to the Principality of Monaco by wearing a scarlet floor-length velvet coat dress from the Chanel Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2019/2020 Collection. Caroline was joined by her two sons Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi, as well as their respective wives Tatiana Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo. Tatiana and Beatrice coordinated in black gowns for the occasion.

©GettyImages



Princess Caroline's daughters-in-law, Tatiana and Beatrice, joined her at the Monaco's National Day celebration

Earlier in the day, the royals celebrated Monaco's National Day with younger members of the family. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's four-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, along with the Casiraghi children, stole the show on the palace balconies. Gabriella and Jacques looked festive for the occasion, with the little Princess wearing a red beret and waving a flag.

Beatrice and Pierre's sons Stefano, two, and Francesco, one, made a rare public appearance for the royal engagement. Andrea and Tatiana's children Maximilian, one, India, four, and Sasha, six, were also in attendance. Noticeably absent from the family affair was Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband Dimitri Rassam. However, Caroline had her youngest child Princess Alexandra of Hanover present for the celebration, in addition to sister Princess Stephanie and her son Louis Ducruet and his new wife Marie Chevallier.

