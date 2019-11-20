Vogue Mexico's December cover is making history

Vogue Mexico’s December issue is making history. For the first time in its more than 120 years in publishing, the fashion glossy features an indigenous transgender “muxe” woman on its cover. The cover photo features Estrella Vasquez, a 37-year-old indigenous Zapotec muxe (muxe is a term referring to a male who identifies as female or neither gender) dressed in a bold and colorful traditional huipil ensemble with floral print. Looking fierce, Estrella is posing while holding a pink fan in one hand.

©Vogue Mexico/Tim Walker





According to The Guardian, the cover star had never heard of Vogue until she and about a dozen other muxes were approached by the magazine and invited to participate in a photo shoot. She said Vogue wanted to cover Oaxaca’s indigenous cultures. “Everyone is seeing this cover, everyone is congratulating me. I don’t know; it’s just hard to make sense of the emotions I’m feeling. It almost makes me want to cry,” said Estrella.

Over the past year, the beloved fashion magazine has received recognition for its groundbreaking covers showcasing indigenous women. For its 20th anniversary, the renowned magazine released six stunning covers with three of them spotlighting indigenous women from various parts in Latin America.

©Vogue Mexico/Tim Walker



The publication invited about a dozen other women for a photoshoot

“When I travel through Latin America, I am always asked what Vogue is doing to open the way for women to workspaces and prevent sexist stereotypes. Karla Martínez de Salas, Editorial Director of Vogue México y Latinoamérica, wrote in the magazine. “I hope that the stories we present in this anniversary edition inspire women to dream big, to start with small changes and, above all, to connect with their roots, accepting their unique beauty and celebrating their originality.”

Earlier this year, Roma star Yalitza Aparicio landed on the cover of the January 2019 issue where she appears sitting in a vintage chair donning a sheer embroidered black and white gown by Dior.

