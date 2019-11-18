These days, diamonds aren't a girl's best friend – a great handbag is! No outfit is complete without a statement purse to add character and style, and thankfully for this season you can can express yourself through a huge variety of designs. For fall and winter, It-bags are proving to be some of the most original we've seen in some time.

The keys to these trendy bags are in the statement straps and shapes. The hottest purse trends are top-handle bags, with chain straps, book strap styles leading the way. But these aren't your average cute clutches – the purse shapes are either structured in cube and vanity case styles, or fun in vinyl and feathers. Labels from Oscar de la Renta to Louis Vuitton have gone for the book strap handle and cubic top-handle bags that we've definitely got our eyes on!