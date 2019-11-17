Actress, singer, dancer, model and designer Zendaya moves from one role to the next with ease. And she's just as adept at changing her style. She never fails to defy expectations, with looks that range from high glamor and sophistication to the most daring trends straight out of a conceptual fashion editorial.

Of course, every style has looked great on her. And boy has she tried many different ones! She's done it since her rise to fame as a Disney star in 2010. However, 2019 has been one of her most stellar years yet: starring in the series Euphoria on HBO, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Take a look at her most outstanding outfits of the year! So far, anyway...