Fashion revivals, especially '90s trends, are coming faster than we can keep up with them lately! Not only are we seeing the coolest 20th-century fashion fads making a comeback, but many of our favorite celebrities have also been spotted wearing era-defining looks from recent style history. One throwback outfit that made a lasting statement was the unforgettable Versace outfit worn by Cindy Crawford in 1992. The model was the star of the show in a striking bondage-style corset with leather straps signature gold buckles.
