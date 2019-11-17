In September 2017, Versace had another iconic moment when Cindy and all the 1990s supermodel muses – Carla Bruni, Helena Christensen, and Claudia Schiffer – hit the catwalk to pay homage to founder Gianni Versace, who was assassinated in 1997. The designer's sister, Donatella, has continued on her brother's legacy and explained why she brought the '90s icons back for the landmark runway show. “The reason why I did it, it’s simple," she told InStyle. "I wanted the young people who maybe weren’t even born when Gianni was creating the world of Versace to experience it firsthand.”

