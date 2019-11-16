Kim Kardashian knows this secret: the monochrome look never fails. If you find a color you love - why not spolight it? However, this reality queen doesn't limit herself to classic blacks or whites, even though these are perhaps the easiest shades to carry off.

Daring animal prints, like those from the 1991 fall-winter collection by Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaïa, and neons are heavily featured in Kim's looks, making for appearances so intense that they never fail to turn heads.

This season, Kim proves dressing head to toe in the same color - or similar tones - is a winner all year round, especially if you play with textures and layers. See for yourself!